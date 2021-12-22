

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's non-EU trade surplus for November decreased from a year ago with the growth in imports out-pacing that in exports, preliminary data from the statistical office ISTAT showed Wednesday.



The non-EU trade surplus declined to EUR 4.2 billion from EUR 6.6 billion in the same month last year.



Excluding energy, the trade surplus was EUR 8.1 billion, largely unchanged from a year ago.



Exports to the 27 non-EU countries grew 13.3 percent year-on-year and imports surged 37.7 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports grew 2.9 percent from the previous month. Imports increased 0.6 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de