

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade balance posted a deficit in October, but was smaller than the initial estimate, revised data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.



The trade balance showed a shortfall of EUR 302 million in October compared to the preliminary estimate of EUR 335 million.



In the same period last year, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 920 million. In September 2021, the trade deficit was EUR 128 million.



Exports grew only 0.3 percent annually, while imports surged 13.4 percent in October, data showed.



During January to October, the trade surplus fell to EUR 2.28 billion from EUR 4.73 billion in the same period last year.



