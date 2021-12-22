

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK), a German chemical distribution company, said on Wednesday that its Chief Financial Officer or CFO Georg Müller will step down at the end of the current term, on March 31, 2022.



'The current CFO Georg Müller made a personal decision to leave Brenntag at the end of March 2022 after almost 20 years with the company,' Brenntag said in a statement.



To succeed outgoing chief financial executive, the Essen-headquartered firm appointed Kristin Neumann as new CFO, with effect from April 1, next year.



Doreen Nowotne, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board commented that the new finance chief is internationally experienced financial expert and leadership personality.



