

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Heniff Transportation Systems said that it has reached an agreement to initially purchase 10 Nikola Tre BEV trucks from Thompson Truck Centers, a member of the Nikola Corp. (NKLA) sales and service dealer network.



Nikola is a designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions.



The agreement between Heniff Transportation and Thompson Truck Centers is a fleet-as-a-service model where Thompson will provide the sales, service, maintenance, and energy infrastructure required to operate the Nikola Tre BEV trucks. Deliveries are expected to commence first half of 2022.



Upon the successful initial deployment of 10 units into their bulk transport operation, Heniff and Thompson have agreed to pursue the placement of an additional 90 trucks into Heniff's fleet.



