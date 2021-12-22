

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com (AMZN) has announced an expansion at Austin Tech Hub in Austin, Texas, that is expected to create more than 2,000 corporate and tech jobs over the next few years.



The new roles will support teams growing in Operations Technology, Amazon Retail, Amazon Business, and Amazon Web Services, and include positions such as senior data engineers, senior technical program managers, user experience designers, and financial analysts.



'Our continued investment in Austin is a testament to the amazing talent and amenities that this city has to offer,' said Doug Gray, site lead for Amazon's Austin Tech Hub. 'With more than 3,000 jobs already created and more than 1,000 corporate and technology roles currently available, we're looking forward to continue offering exciting career opportunities to local residents.'



The company said it has signed on to lease 330,000 square feet of space at a new building developed by Cousins Properties at The Domain in Austin. The new office space is expected to open for employees in early 2024.



Amazon currently has more than 3,000 tech and corporate employees working at its Austin Tech Hub.



