

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled higher on Wednesday, as the dollar weakened against its peers, and the yields on Treasury notes dropped a bit.



The dollar index dropped to 96.04, losing ground against most of its major peers. The index was last seen hovering around 96.10, down by about 0.4% from the previous close.



The yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury note dropped to around 1.45%



Gold futures for February ended higher by $13.50 or about 0.8% at $1,802.20 an ounce.



Silver futures for March ended up by $0.290 at $22.819 an ounce, while Copper futures for March settled at $4.3915 per pound, up $0.0455 from the previous close.



President Joe Biden said it is still possible to reach a deal with Senator Joe Manchin to push the $2 trillion Build Back Better bill through Congress.



On the virus front, Joe Biden announced more federal vaccination and testing sites to combat the winter surge in Covid-19 infections, while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ruled out stricter pandemic rules before Christmas.



Meanwhile, media reports suggest that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could authorize two Covid-19 pills from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. Inc. as soon as this week.



There are signs that the U.S. and U.K. were not headed for widespread lockdowns as previously feared.



A report from the Conference Board showed the consumer confidence index climbed to 115.8 in December from an upwardly revised 111.9 in November. Economists had been expecting the consumer confidence index to inch up to 110.7 from the 109.5 originally reported for the previous month.



Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board, noted concerns about both inflation and Covid-10 declined despite reports of continued price increases and the emergence of the Omicron variant.



