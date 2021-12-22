

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Thursday release final October figures for its leading and coincident economic indexes, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In September, their scores were 100.2 and 88.7, respectively.



Australia will provide November numbers for private sector credit; in October, credit was up 0.5 percent on month and 5.7 percent on year.



Singapore will release November numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts suggesting an increase 0.4 percent on month and 3.4 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent monthly increase and the 3.2 percent yearly gain in October. Core CPI is called steady at 1.5 percent on year.



Taiwan will see November data for industrial production and retail sales; in October, output was up 11.25 percent on year and sales climbed an annual 6.65 percent.



Hong Kong will provide Q3 figures for current account; in the three months prior, the current account surplus was HKD68.5 billion.



