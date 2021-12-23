

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said, according to a study performed independently by investigators at the University of Oxford, the company's Vaxzevria significantly boosted levels of antibodies against the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant following a third dose booster. Sera obtained from individuals one month after receiving the third dose booster vaccination neutralised the Omicron variant to levels that were broadly similar to those observed one month after the second dose against the Delta variant, the company said.



Professor Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine, University of Oxford, UK, said: 'These results support the use of third dose boosters as part of national vaccine strategies, especially to limit the spread of variants of concern, including Omicron.'



The company also noted that data from another laboratory study support Vaxzevria's effect against Omicron, with individuals vaccinated with two doses of Vaxzevria retaining neutralising activity against Omicron, although a decrease was seen compared to the original strain.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASTRAZENECA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de