

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pennsville, New Jersey - based Longwood Forest Products is recalling about 39,900 bunk beds with angled ladders following the death of a boy due to entrapment, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 39,900 units of three models of Angel Line Bunk Beds. These include Fremont Twin over Twin Bunk Bed, Creston Twin over twin Bunk Bed, and Brandon Twin over Full Bunk Bed.



The bunk beds were made in Vietnam and sold online at www.amazon.com, www.ojcommerce.com, www.walmart.com and www.wayfair.com from March 2016 through June 2021 for between $180 to $330.



According to the agency, the recall was initiated due to a serious entrapment and strangulation hazards to children. The metal hook fastening the ladder to the top bunk bed frame can move away or detach from the bed frame when the ladder is lifted and create a gap of more than 3.5 inches between the ladder step and bed frame. Children can get entrapped in that gap and strangle to death.



The company received a report of the death of a 2-year-old boy from Columbus, Ohio, who died in May 2018 after he was found unresponsive in a gap in the bunk bed ladder.



Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds, and contact Angel Line to receive a free repair kit with reinforcement brackets for the ladder.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de