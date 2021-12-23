

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) announced Thursday that its unit Endo Ventures Limited has entered into definitive agreements with SK Biopharmaceuticals for the development, registration, supply, commercialization and distribution of cenobamate on an exclusive basis in Canada.



Paladin Labs Inc., an operating company of Endo, will be responsible for all commercial activities in Canada related to cenobamate.



Cenobamate is a novel small molecule with a dual mechanism of action under investigation for treating seizures; it is not approved in Canada.



Cenobamate was discovered by SK Biopharmaceuticals and SK life science and is an anti-seizure medication for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in adults, also known as focal-onset seizures.



In November 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved cenobamate tablets, marketed under the trademark XCOPRI (cenobamate tablets) CV in the U.S., for such treatment. In March 2021, the European Commission granted marketing authorization for cenobamate tablets, marketed under the trademark ONTOZRY in Europe, for such treatment.



Livio Di Francesco, Vice President and General Manager of Paladin, said, 'This transaction continues to build our neurology franchise. Cenobamate has shown promising clinical evidence to address an unmet need and it has the potential to become a very important addition to our existing Canadian portfolio.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENDO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de