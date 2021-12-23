

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's economy expanded more than initially estimated in the third quarter, revised data from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product rose 1.1 percent sequentially after climbing 2.1 percent in the second quarter. However, the third quarter growth was bigger than the initial estimate of 0.9 percent.



On a yearly basis, GDP advanced 3.6 percent, in line with the initial estimate.



On the expenditure-side, household consumption gained 2.4 percent on quarter, while public consumption dropped 4.5 percent. Gross fixed capital formation dropped only 0.6 percent.



Data showed that imports and exports grew 1.1 percent each.



