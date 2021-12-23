

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A White House staff member who was in close contact with Vice President Kamala Harris was found to have infected with coronavirus later, the White House announced.



The White House did not reveal the identity of the aide, who staffed the Vice President throughout the day Tuesday.



The staff, who was regularly being tested every day, had been returning negative results for Covid-19. On Wednesday morning, the staff member received a positive test result.



The infected person is fully vaccinated and boosted and did not experience symptoms, Senior Advisor and Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Symone Sanders said in a statement.



As part of the regular testing, Kamala Harris received an antigen test Wednesday morning, and tested negative.



But following the confirmation of the White House aide's infection, the Vice President was subjected to a PCR test, which is considered more accurate than rapid tests, and tested negative.



She will be tested again on Friday and on Monday next week as per CDC guidance.



Sanders made it clear that as CDC guidance does not require fully vaccinated people to quarantine after an exposure, the Vice President will continue with her daily schedule.



'Others who were in close contact with this staff member are being contacted and will be advised to get tested per CDC guidance,' she added.



On Wednesday evening, Kamala Harris left Joint Base Andrews for Los Angeles. She and her husband, Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff, will celebrate Christmas at their Brentwood home and remain there through the New Year.



A White House staff member who was in close contact with President Joe Biden last week was found to have infected with the virus.



The unnamed aide on Friday spent approximately 30 minutes close to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orangeburg, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Following the confirmation of the White House aide's infection, the President was subjected to a PCR test and tested negative.



Biden's scheduled programs went ahead unabated.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de