

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP.TO, CP) announced the execution of a new long-term agreement with Canpotex Limited. Canadian Pacific Railway is the primary rail transportation provider supporting delivery of Canadian potash to Canpotex's overseas export markets. The new seven-year contract is a successor to the current agreement between CP and Canpotex, which expires in 2022.



'This new agreement will extend our long-standing relationship with CP, and will provide the safe and efficient rail service we depend on to reliably reach our customers in overseas markets,' said Gord McKenzie, Canpotex CEO.



