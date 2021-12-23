

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Treasury Department on Thursday announced the details of this month's auctions of two-year, five-year and seven-year notes.



The Treasury revealed plans to sell $56 billion worth of both two-year notes and seven-year notes and $57 billion worth of five-year notes.



The results of the two-year note auction will be announced next Monday, the results of the five-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday and the results of the seven-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of two-year notes and $59 billion worth of both five-year and seven-year notes.



The two-year and five-year note auctions both attracted below average demand, while the seven-year note auction attracted above average demand.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de