

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - HSBC Asset Management (India) Private Ltd, an indirect unit of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBA.L, HSBC), has agreed with L&T Finance Holdings Limited to fully acquire L&T Investment Management Limited for $425 million. With assets under management of $10.8 billion, and over 2.4 million active folios as of September 2021, L&T Investment Management Limited is the 12th largest mutual fund management company in India.



Following the completion of the acquisition, HSBC plans to merge the operations of L&T Investment Management Limited with that of its existing asset management business in India.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HSBC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de