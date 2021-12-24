

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Petrobras said it was communicated by Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC that Goldman Entities no longer qualify as a holder of a relevant shareholding position in the company's capital stock. On December 21, they started to manage a shareholding position of less than 5% of the preferred shares issued by Petrobras.



The Goldman entities entered into transactions that resulted in a physically settled derivative position equivalent to 178,048,550 preferred shares issued by the company, or 3.18% of the preferred shares of Petrobras.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GOLDMAN SACHS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de