

SLOUGH (dpa-AFX) - Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC (RBGPF.PK, RB.L) has entered into an agreement for the proposed sale of its E45 brand and related sub-brands to Karo Pharma for an implied enterprise value of 200 million pounds. The proposed sale is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.



Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of Reckitt, said: 'As we shift from a brand-led to a category-led growth strategy, we are focusing on high growth categories with brands we can stretch into new places and spaces to support our medium-term growth ambitions, including 4-6% growth in Health.'



