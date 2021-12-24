

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell against their major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, as oil prices retreated, halting a three-day rally driven by receding fears over the Omicron variant of coronavirus.



United Airlines and Delta Air Lines had cancelled around 200 flights scheduled today, citing the impact of the Omicron variant.



The Italian government tightened its covid restrictions on Thursday after recording the highest daily infections since the start of the pandemic.



The government issued an outdoor mask mandate and dance halls, discos and night clubs were ordered to close until January 31.



Trading volumes were thin, with many markets shut or closing early on account of Christmas Eve.



The aussie slipped to 0.7227 against the greenback, 82.61 against the yen and 1.5674 against the euro, off its early highs of 0.7243, 82.87 and 1.5624, respectively. The next possible support for the aussie is seen around 0.70 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen and 1.59 against the euro.



The kiwi weakened to 0.6802 against the greenback, 1.6643 against the euro and 77.79 against the yen, following its prior highs of 0.6825, 1.6585 and 78.14, respectively. The kiwi is seen finding support around 0.66 against the greenback, 1.70 against the euro and 76.00 against the yen.



The kiwi retreated from its previous high of 1.0593 against the aussie, touching a session's low of 1.0628. The kiwi is poised to challenge support around the 1.08 mark.



