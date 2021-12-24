

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Endo International plc (ENDP) agreed to pay $63 million to settle all government-related opioid claims in Texas.



The settlement includes no admission of wrongdoing, fault or liability of any kind by Endo or its subsidiaries, and the settlement value should not be extrapolated to any other opioid-related cases or claims.



'This settlement is the result of my office aggressively working to hold opioid manufacturers accountable for their deceptive marketing of highly-addictive pain pills, which spurred an epidemic and left victims and families with unimaginable consequences,' Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said.



The company noted that it is continuing to litigate opioid claims not covered by its settlements and to pursue settlements that it believes are in its best interests while remaining focused on its primary goal of achieving a global settlement.



Endo is also exploring other strategic alternatives, and may seek to implement one or more of those alternatives in the event it is unable to achieve a global settlement.



