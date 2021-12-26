

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) said that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended ('HSR'), in connection with Novo Nordisk's cash tender offer for Dicerna expired on December 24, 2021.



Unless the tender offer is extended, the offer and withdrawal rights will expire on December 27, 2021.



On November 18, 2021, Dicerna agreed to be acquired by Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) for $38.25 per share in cash. The purchase price represented a total equity value of $3.3 billion and a premium of 80% to Dicerna's closing price on November 17, 2021.



