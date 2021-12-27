

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks struggled for direction in thin holiday trade on Monday as investors continued to fret over the economic impact of the Omicron coronavirus.



Over 1,000 flights in the United States, and thousands more globally, were canceled Sunday due to Covid-19 related staff shortages. Several cruise ships had to cancel stops after outbreaks on-board.



In Asia, China reported its highest daily rise in local Covid-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend as infections more than doubled in the northwestern city of Xian.



China's Shanghai Composite index was up around 0.1 percent after the country's central bank pledged greater support for the real economy, and said it will make monetary policy more forward-looking.



Japan's Nikkei index was down 0.3 percent, with heavyweight SoftBank Group leading declines. Shares of the technology investor dropped nearly 2 percent on news that Credit Suisse is seeking information through U.S. courts, which could lead to it taking legal action in Britain against the Japanese company to recover certain funds.



Seoul stocks were marginally lower in cautious trade amid profit taking in chip-related shares. Multiple markets in the region including Australia and Hong Kong remain closed for holidays.



Trading resumes on Wall Street later in the day following a holiday on Friday for Christmas.



