

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's industrial profits increased in November but the pace of expansion eased, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.



In November, industrial profits were up 9.0 percent from the previous year, following a 24.6 percent increase in October.



During January to November period, industrial profits advanced 38.0 percent on a yearly basis.



Companies still face high cost pressure, Zhu Hong, a senior statistician at the NBS, said. The improvement in profits for downstream sector needs to be further consolidated, Zhu added.



