

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's manufacturing capacity utilization rate rose in December, figures from the Turkish central bank showed on Monday.



The capacity utilization rate rose to 78.7 percent in December from 78.1 percent in November.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the capacity utilization rate increased to 78.4 percent in December from 77.6 percent in the prior month.



Separate data from the central bank showed that the manufacturing confidence index fell to 106.1 in December from 108.4 in November.



The seasonally adjusted manufacturing confidence index dropped to 110.1 in December from 112.0 in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

