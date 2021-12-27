

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices eased slightly on Monday as an uptick in the dollar overshadowed weaker U.S. Treasury yields.



Spot gold slipped 0.2 percent to $1,805.99 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.3 percent at $1,806.35.



The dollar index rose form its weakest level in nearly a week while benchmark U.S. Treasury yields edged down from the previous session's more than one-week high, helping limit bullion's losses.



Stock markets across Asia and Europe traded mixed in holiday-thinned trade, as investors continued to fret about a surge of Covid-19 cases around the world and its economic impact on the economic recovery.



Airlines across the world cancelled just under 8,000 flights over the three-day Christmas weekend due to the spread of the Omicron variant, flight delays and cancellations related to staff shortages.



China reported its highest daily rise in local Covid-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend, pushing regions into lockdowns and tighter social restrictions.



Britain, where Omicron is the dominant variant, has been reporting more than 100,000 cases in a single day. France has also reported cases above that figure for the first time.



In the United States, the Omicron variant's daily cases have breached those of the Delta wave.



