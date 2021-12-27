

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately lower.



The economic calendar is weak on Monday and below-average trading activity is expected this week.



Asian shares finished lower, while European shares are trading mostly positive.



As of 6.35 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 20.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 8.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 38.50 points.



U.S. major stocks remained firmly positive on Friday. The Dow climbed 196.67 points or 0.6 percent to 35,950.56, the Nasdaq advanced 131.48 points or 0.9 percent to 15,653.37 and the S&P 500 rose 29.23 points or 0.6 percent to 4,725.79.



On the economic front, Dallas Fed Manufacturing Survey for December will be issued at 10.30 am ET. The consensus for General Activity Index was for an increase of 9.5, while it was up 11.8 in the prior month. In the prior month, the Production Index was at 27.4.



A two-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



A six-month Treasury bill auction is scheduled at 11.30 am ET. Asian stocks were mostly lower in thin holiday trade on Monday.



Chinese shares fluctuated before finishing marginally lower for the day. Japan's Nikkei index slipped 0.37 percent to end at 28,676.46 after China reported its highest daily rise in local Covid-19 cases in 21 months over the weekend, pushing regions into lockdowns and tighter social restrictions.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 2.36 points or 0.03 percent. The German DAX is progressing 17.92 points or 0.11 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is down 1.24 points or 0.02 percent.



The Swiss Market Index is gaining 71.86 points or 0.56 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 0.089 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de