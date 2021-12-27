

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - S&P Global (SPGI) and IHS Markit (INFO) announced agreements to sell IHS Markit's Base Chemicals business to News Corp. and S&P Global's CUSIP Global Services business to FactSet Research Systems. News Corp. agreed to purchase the Base Chemicals business for $295 million. FactSet has agreed to acquire CUSIP Global Services for $1.925 billion.



'The two divestures represent an important milestone in our progress toward satisfying the required regulatory conditions to complete our merger with IHS Markit,' said Douglas Peterson, CEO of S&P Global.



S&P Global and IHS Markit continue to expect to close the merger in the first quarter of 2022.



