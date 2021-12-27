

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have moved mostly higher during trading on Monday, adding to the strong gains posted last week. With the continued upward move, the S&P 500 has reached a new record intraday high.



Currently, the major averages are just off their highs of the session. The Dow is up 204.95 points or 0.6 percent at 36,155.51, the Nasdaq is up 174.95 points or 1.1 percent at 15,828.32 and the S&P 500 is up 43.60 points or 0.9 percent at 4,769.39.



The continued strength on Wall Street comes amid easing concerns about the economic impact of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



While Omicron seems to be more transmissible, the new strain purportedly causes milder symptoms and could potentially accelerate the end of the pandemic.



Stocks may also be benefiting from so-called 'window-dressing' going into the end of the year, with traders looking to boost the value of the portfolios.



Following the long holiday weekend, trading activity may be somewhat subdued this week amid a lack of major U.S. economic data.



Semiconductor stocks have shown a substantial move to the upside on the day, driving the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index up by 2.1 percent to a new record intraday high.



Significant strength is also visible among networking stocks, as reflected by the 2.1 percent jump by the NYSE Arca Networking Index. The index has also reached a new record intraday high.



Computer hardware, software and energy stocks are also seeing considerable strength, moving higher along with most of the other major sectors.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance during trading on Monday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index fell by 0.4 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index inched up by 0.1 percent.



Meanwhile, European stocks have moved mostly higher on the day. While the U.K. markets are closed for a holiday, the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.8 percent and the German DAX Index is up by 0.4 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have shown a modest move to the upside amid light trading. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 1.6 basis points at 1.477 percent.



