27.12.2021 / 17:53

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, 27 December 2021 Further to the announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2(1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 published on 25 March 2021, the Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company") has resolved on 27 December 2021 to (i) extend the duration of the Buy Back Programme 2021 for additional six months until 30 June 2022, and (ii) include the stock exchanges of Turquoise Europe and Cboe Europe, as additional trading venues for purchases under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021. Any purchases on the additional trading venues must be in accordance with the authorization of the Ordinary General Meeting of Company on 6 May 2020, in particular, the purchase price per share (excluding any ancillary buy-back costs and without any tax gross-up obligation) shall not exceed by more than 20%, and not fall short of by more than 50%, the opening auction price on the trading day in Frankfurt am Main in the Xetra-trading system (or any comparable successor system). All other provisions of the Share Buy Back Programme 2021 as announced on 25 March 2021 remain unchanged.

