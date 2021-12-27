

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - China has sent a note to the United Nations complaining about satellites launched by Elon Musk's SpaceX, which nearly collided with the Chinese space station on two separate occasions in 2021.



The satellites from Starlink Internet Services, a unit of SpaceX, had two 'close encounters' with the Chinese space station on July 1 and October 21 potentially putting the 'life or health of astronauts' on board in danger. The space station was forced to take evasive action to avoid collision.



'For safety reasons, the China Space Station implemented preventive collision avoidance control,' China said in a document published on the website of the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs.



The small satellites involved in the alleged incidents were among nearly 2,000 satellites launched by Starlink Internet Services division. The satellites provides internet services to customers in remote areas.



Musk and SpaceX faced online backlash in China after the new was reported by Chinese state-owned media.



'The possibility cannot be ruled out that Space Exploration Technologies Corporation (SpaceX) is trying to test China's capability and response awareness in space,' Global Times China reported.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

