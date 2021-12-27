

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New York-based Seviroli Foodsa Inc. has issued a voluntary recall of a pasta product due to undeclared allergen.



Seviroli Foodsa has recalled Aplenty Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit due undeclared milk in the product. The recalled products were sold through Amazon Fresh stores and Fresh online channels and distributed throughout the U.S.



The company announced the recall after discovering that Seviroli Foods products containing milk were inadvertently packaged in Aplenty-Rotini with Plant Based Bolognese Meal Kit packaging, which does not include milk in the ingredient statement. The issue was discovered on Wednesday, Dec. 22, according to the announcement.



No related illnesses or incidents have been reported to date. All product related to this recall has been removed from Amazon store shelves.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de