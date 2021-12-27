

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release November numbers for unemployment and industrial production, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The jobless rate is expected to hold steady at 2.7 percent, while the jobs-to-applicant ratio is tipped to climb to 1.16 from 1.15 in October. Industrial production was up 1.8 percent on month and down 4.1 percent on year in October.



Malaysia will provide November figures for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth MYR88.18 billion and exports were at MYR114.43 billion for a trade surplus of MYR26.2 billion.



Hong Kong will see November data for imports, exports and trade balance. In October, imports were worth HKD448.74 billion and exports were at HKD418.28 billion for a trade deficit of HKD30.46 billion.



Finally, the markets in Australia and New Zealand are closed on Tuesday for Boxing Day and will re-open on Wednesday.



