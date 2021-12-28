

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices rose on Tuesday as worries regarding Omicron eased across the globe, boosting the near-term fuel demand outlook.



Benchmark Brent crude futures rose half a percent to $78.60 per barrel, while WTI crude futures were up 0.7 percent at $76.10.



The most common Omicron symptoms appear to be sore throats, mild headaches and congestion, and in some cases, the loss of taste or smell.



Many patients are showing only mild symptoms, helping ease concerns about flight cancellations over the weekend.



The U.K. government has ruled out introducing stricter Covid-19 restrictions in England before the end of the year.



Investors also keep an eye on the upcoming meeting of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, known as OPEC+, on Jan. 4 to see whether producers will decide to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February.



The OPEC+ producers in their previous meeting agreed to stick to the scheduled output scheme despite requests from some countries including the U.S. to raise the production.



