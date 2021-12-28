

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices held firm near one-week high on Tuesday and the dollar was little changed as investors assessed risks to global economic growth from rising cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant.



Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,815.53 per ounce, maintaining above the key $1,800 level reached last week. U.S. gold futures were up 0.4 percent at $1,816.65.



Risk sentiment has risen in financial markets amid optimism that the Omicron coronavirus variant is unlikely to derail global economic growth.



The governments in France and Britain resisted imposing lockdowns despite high infection rates.



France announced restrictions on large gatherings and ordered citizens to work from home for at least three days a week from January 3.



U.K. Health Secretary Sajid Javid said that the government will not impose additional restrictions in England before the New Year.



Elsewhere, the People's Bank of China injected 200 billion yuan into the financial system via a seven-day reverse repurchase agreements to ease liquidity constraints.



In economic releases, U.S. FHFA's house price index and S&P/Case-Shiller home price index for October will be out in the New York session.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de