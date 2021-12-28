

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's retail sales growth strengthened in November after weakening in the previous month, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.



Retail turnover increased a working-day adjusted 10.8 percent year-on-year after a 9.0 percent rise in October. In September, sales grew 11.3 percent.



Food product sales increased 2.2 percent and sales of non-food products surged 18.1 percent. Automotive fuel sales climbed 9.9 percent.



Compared to the previous month, the retail turnover rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 1.5 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

