

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefónica Tech, a digital arm of Telefónica SA (TDE.L), a Spanish telecommunication firm, and Contazara, a maker of electronic meters in Spain, have agreed to deploy 0.65 million smart water meters for Canal de Isabel II, a water supply company for Madrid. The financial terms of the project were not disclosed.



The use of water meters with integrated NBIoT communication in the next three years is expected to cut water leaks by 40 percent, reduce operation and maintenance costs by 20 percent, and improve customer satisfaction rates by up to 60 percent, Telefónica Tech said in a statement.



In addition, the new devices allow remote reading of user consumption data, collecting them remotely and automatically.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEFONICA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de