

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks ended higher on Tuesday, extending recent gains, amid thin volumes as traders largely stayed away from their desks due to Christmas and upcoming New Year holidays.



Investors continued to pick up stocks amid optimism the Omicron variant will not hurt global economic recovery. Recent studies have indicated the new strain poses a lower risk of severe disease and hospitalization than the Delta variant.



Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shortened the recommended isolation time to for asymptomatic people with Covid-19 to 5 days from 10 days.



Investors hailed strong holiday season sales and grew confident a global recovery would regain steam next year despite the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 0.62%. Germany's DAX gained 0.81% and France's CAC 40 surged up 0.57%, while Switzerland's SMI advanced 0.81%. Markets in the U.K. and Ireland remained closed for holidays.



Among other markets in Europe, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended higher.



Czech Republic and Turkey closed weak, while Austria ended flat.



In the French market, Veolia rallied nearly 2.5%. Engie gained about 1.5%, while Technip, Dassault Systemes, Carrefour, Saint Gobain and LO'real gained 0.8 to 1%.



Sodexo, Valeo, Unibail Rodamco and Renault closed weak.



In Germany, HelloFresh surged up more than 2.5%. Deutsche Post, Symrise, RWE, Vonovia, Deutsche Wohnen, Siemens, Munich RE, Deutsche Telekom, Siemens Healthineers, Puma and Covestro gained 1 to 2%.



In the Swiss market, shares of specialty chemicals company Clariant AG moved higher after the firm announced that it has signed definitive agreements to acquire BASF Group's (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) U.S. Attapulgite business assets for $60 million in cash.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

