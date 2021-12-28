

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With rising Covid-19 cases in the U.S, many airlines are feeling the brunt, with many flights being canceled and the suggestion from infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci that only vaccinated people must embark on domestic air travel has added to their woes.



According to reports, as a result of these travel problems, many people were stranded at airports as their flights were canceled and there was confusion over what to do next.



Airlines across the U.S and the world have been facing staff issues since many weeks with the omicron variant spreading rapidly. As the variant is known to be highly infectious, more and more people are falling sick with Covid-19.



According to reports, the average number of new U.S cases over the past week has risen more than 55 percent to 205,000 per day.



Even though Fauci recommended a vaccine mandate for domestic travel, the U.S President Joe Biden has not yet supported the plan. Biden was in favor of reducing quarantine times and the Center for Disease Control had on Monday reduced the quarantine recommendations to five-days of isolation.



Along with the Omicron variant, weather issues further disrupted the travel plans for many travelers. According to Reuters, snowy weather in the Pacific Northwest led to major disruptions, with 90 flight arrivals being canceled at the Seattle-Tacoma Airport itself.



News reports also circulated of more impending travel bans and the postponement of the Davos economic forum, which will affect business travel in general. The Davos Economic forum will most likely be moved online.



In other cases, sporting events were also canceled, with many countries bringing back strong lockdown measures.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

