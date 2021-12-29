

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday as traders returned to their desks after the Christmas break.



With Omicron being less severe inn terms of its symptoms, a number of scientists have said that the U.K. should follow in the footsteps of the U.S. and reduce the Covid self-isolation period to five days.



The benchmark FTSE 100 jumped 78 points, or 1.1 percent, to 7,450, hovering near a 22-month high and recovering all its pandemic losses since the February 2020 crash.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell both rose about 1 percent on higher oil prices.



AstraZeneca was also up 1 percent. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. a company focused on RNA-targeted therapies, has unveiled the closing of the previously announced collaboration deal with AstraZeneca to develop and commercialize eplontersen, following expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act.



Mining giant Anglo American edged up slightly after confirming that the Group and Vale have had preliminary talks about the potential to jointly develop Vale's Serpentina iron ore resource that is contiguous to Anglo American's integrated Minas-Rio iron ore operation in Brazil.



