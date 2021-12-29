

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's manufacturing activity increased in December, survey results from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.



The UniCredit Bank Austria manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index rose to 58.7 in December from 58.1 in November. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion in the sector.



Output and new orders rose in December. Lead time decreased to the lowest level since January.



Input prices again increased sharply in December, yet the rate of inflation was the lowest in nine months. The rate of output price inflation eased to the lowest since August.



The rate of job creation eased for the second straight month to the weakest since April. Backlogs of work rose at a softer rate in December.



Firms forecast a rise in production for the next 12 months, the overall degree of optimism fell to its lowest since August 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

