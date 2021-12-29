

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's retail sales decreased in November, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed on Wednesday.



Retail sales declined a calendar adjusted 3.7 percent year-over-year in November.



Turnover of retail trade in non-food products declined 7.3 percent yearly in November, while those of food products grew 0.3 percent. Sales of automotive fuels fell 2.6 percent.



Turnover of retail sale via mail order houses or via internet grew the most by 35.1 percent and those of pharmaceutical and medical goods gained 6.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales decreased a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in November.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de