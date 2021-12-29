

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market finished lower on Wednesday, snapping the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced nearly 380 points or 3.2 percent to a record closing high.



Investors were looking for an excuse to lock in gains, and the World Health Organization provided one when it warned that the Omicron coronavirus variant still poses 'very high' risk and could overwhelm healthcare systems as the highly transmissible coronavirus variant fueled record outbreaks in many countries.



For the day, the SMI slipped 43.97 points or 0.34 percent to finish at 12,926.56 after trading between 12,877.99 and 12,966.30.



Among the actives, Credit Suisse tumbled 1.42 percent, while Roche Holdings and Swisscom both retreated 0.70 percent, Novartis declined 0.64 percent, Zurich Insurance and UBS Group both skidded 0.54 percent, ABB added 0.09 percent, Swatch Group rose 0.07 percent and Swiss Life eased 0.04 percent.



In Switzerland, the number of new daily coronavirus infections has increased again after having dipped slightly ahead of the holiday season. The Federal Office of Public Health reported on Monday that the weekly average case count increased by 5%.



The public health office also said that Omicron dominates new infections accounting for 55% over the holiday weekend. On Monday, Swissmedic approved the use of the monoclonal antibody cocktail Ronapreve developed by Roche and Regeneron for use in the treatment and prevention of Covid-19. The agency has also given the nod for the Janssen booster shot.



