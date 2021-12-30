

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch producer confidence weakened in December, survey results from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The producer sentiment index fell to 10.2 in December from 12.7 in November. However, the score remained well above the long-term average.



Producers were less positive about expected activity and their stock of finished products. Their assessment of the order position was less positive.



Sentiment among producers in more than half of the industrial sectors declined in December. Confidence in the food, drink and tobacco industry fell most sharply.



