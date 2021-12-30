

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK), a German science and technology company, said on Thursday that its Life Science arm has bagged a three-year, 121 million euros contract from the American Government, for the construction of a lateral flow membrane production facility at the company's U.S. site in Sheboygan.



Amidst persisting Covid-19 pandemic, the contract award from the Department of Defense (DoD), on behalf of the Department of Health and Human Services, is part of a strategy to ensure secure local supply and production capacity for critical products for pandemic preparedness, the company said in a statement.



The Hi-FlowPlus Lateral flow membrane is used in rapid diagnostic test kit manufacturing by Merck's customers, enabling reproducible results due to its consistent quality and optimized properties.



The rapid test kits are used for a variety of applications, including infectious disease testing, such as Covid-19, HIV, Influenza, Malaria, and others, as well as in women's health, biomarker detection, drug testing, food safety and animal health, among others.



