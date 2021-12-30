

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands is recalling about 43,830 units of American Angler Electric Fillet Knives for potential risk of laceration hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed. These include about 630 units sold in Canada.



The company said the trigger mechanism on the Electric Fillet Knife units can become stuck in the 'on' position to pose a laceration hazard.



The company has already received 23 reports of the knife's trigger mechanism becoming stuck in the 'on' position. However, there have been no reports of injuries related to the use of the recalled knifes.



The recall involves orange and gray color American Angler Electric Fillet Knives with model number 32300 and serial numbers AEK-OB-DS-003-1, AEK-OB-DS-008-1, AMK-KM-DS-003-1 and AEK-OB-RB-004-1. 'American Angler' is printed on the handle of the recalled knives, with the model number is printed on the base of the handle of the knife and the serial number is printed on the product packaging.



The recalled knifes, used as a fishing tool for filleting fish, were manufactured in China by Weihai Yuanji Outdoor Products Co., Ltd. (RTI) and imported into the United States by Harrison, Ohio-based Wayne/Scott Fetzer Co., d/b/a Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands.



The knifes were sold exclusively at Walmart, Bass Pro Shops and other retailers across the U.S. and online at www.amazon.com from January 2019 through October 2021 for between $110 and $150.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled knifes, unplug the unit, and cut the power cord. Consumers should then contact Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands to receive a free replacement knife by mail.



Meanwhile, consumers will need to provide their mailing address and proof of destruction by sending a photo of the recalled product with the cord cut to the firm and should then throw away the unit in their trash.



In May, Scott Fetzer Consumer Brands had recalled about 42,000 units of Multi-Use Water Pumps due to potential fire and shock hazard.



