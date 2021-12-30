

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Luxury electric car maker Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has recalled over 475,000 cars in the US to fix technical issues that can potentially increase the risk of accidents.



Tesla has recalled 356,309 vehicles to fix potential rear-view camera issues, which affects 2017-2020 Model 3s. The company will fix a cable that over time may separate after wear and tear, blocking the rear-view camera feed.



Another 119,009 Model S vehicles have been recalled due to issues with the front trunk. The company will fix the front-trunk latch that could result in the hood opening unexpectedly. This recall involves Model S vehicles manufactured between 2014-2021.



The recall nearly equals Tesla's total global deliveries last year, as the company delivered nearly 500,000 cars in 2020, according to Tesla's annual report.



In both cases, the reports state that 'Tesla is not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths' relating to the faults.



The recalls come after the U.S. regulator started a safety investigation into the Tesla 'Passenger Play' feature that allows Tesla users to play video games on the cars' touchscreens when in motion. Tesla said last week that the feature would now only be available when a car is in park after the preliminary evaluation of the play feature was announced by NHTSA.



