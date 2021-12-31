Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 31.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Warum ein Kauf von EAM gerade jetzt aus zweierlei Hinsicht eine gute Idee sein könnt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893677 ISIN: US28225C8064 Ticker-Symbol: EGCA 
Frankfurt
30.12.21
08:05 Uhr
8,250 Euro
-0,400
-4,62 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EGAIN CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,3008,55030.12.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.12.2021 | 19:29
105 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

eGain Corporation: eGain announces 2021 EMEA Partner Award winners

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain Corporation (NASDAQ: EGAN (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/egan)), a leading cloud platform provider for customer engagement automation, today announced the winners of the eGain 2021 Econet Partner Awards for EMEA.

Winners are selected based on market presence, domain expertise, client focus, and track record of success. In 2021, the eGain Econet partner network (https://www.egain.com/partners/) has expanded significantly to serve growing demand for knowledge-powered customer engagement solutions in the enterprise and government sectors.

The winners of the eGain 2021 Econet Partner Awards for EMEA are:

  • Partner of the Year, 2021: BT (https://www.bt.com/about)

  • New Partner of the Year, 2021: Connect (https://www.weconnect.tech/)

"Our expanding partner ecosystem is serving enterprises with innovative, secure and scalable cloud solutions," said Hugo De Pree, VP of Sales, EMEA. "Congratulations to BT and Connect on this achievement and we look forward to working together in 2022 and beyond!"

About eGain
Our knowledge-powered software automates digital-first experiences for enterprises and government agencies. Infused with AI and pre-connected with leading CRM and contact center systems, eGain's top-rated customer engagement platform easily enables customer journeys with virtual assistance, customer self-service, and modern agent tools. To learn more, visit www.eGain.com (http://www.egain.com/).

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

eGain media contact

Michael Messner
Email: press@egain.com
Phone: 408 636 4514


EGAIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.