

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts on Friday as traders continued to weigh the economic impact the imposition of various restrictions by several countries to curb the spread of the coronavirus cases.



Several countries, including Australia, the U.S., and France reported spikes in new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.



France reported over 200,000 cases for the second consecutive day, while the number of daily Covid-19 infections reached another record high in the U.K.



The dollar index, which declined to 95.57 around noon, is hovering around 95.65 now, down 0.33% from the previous close.



Against the Euro, the dollar weakened to $1.1378 from $1.1328.



The Pound Sterling firmed against the dollar, fetching $1.3522 a unit, about 0.16% more than the previous close of $1.3501.



The dollar is trading at 115.08 yen, little changed from the previous close of 115.06.



Against the Aussie, the dollar is at 0.7269, gaining from 0.7256.



The dollar is trading weak against Swiss franc, fetching CHF 0.9120 a unit, compared to CHF0.9138 Thursday evening.



Against the Loonie, the dollar is weaker by nearly 0.7%, with the Loonie at 1.2655 a dollar.



