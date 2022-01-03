

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Wohnen said that it appointed Konstantina Kanellopoulos and Lars Urbansky as co-chief executive officers.



Philip Grosse will remain Chief Financial Officer until 31 March 2022. He has also been Chief Financial Officer of Vonovia SE since 1 January 2022.



Olaf Weber has been appointed as the designated CFO and as a further member of the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen SE.



Konstantina Kanellopoulos works for Vonovia SE, where she is responsible for the Value-Add division as a General Representative.



Olaf Weber also joins Deutsche Wohnen from Vonovia SE, where he is Head of Finance and Treasury. On the Management Board of Deutsche Wohnen, he is responsible for Finance, and from 1 April 2022 also for Accounting, Controlling, Investor Relations and Taxes.



Lars Urbansky was previously COO of Deutsche Wohnen SE. In his new position on the Management Board, he will be responsible for Property Management, Facility Management, Customer Communication and Strategy, Human Resources, Investment Management, Integration and Care.



Helene von Roeder was elected the new Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Wohnen. Helene von Roeder is member of the Management Board at Vonovia and responsible for Digitisation and Innovation. The previous Supervisory Board member Dr. Florian Stetter has been elected Deputy Chairman.



Vonovia holds a majority stake of around 87 percent in Deutsche Wohnen.







