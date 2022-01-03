

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - During his 2022 New Year address on Monday, South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor Group (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) Executive Chair Euisun Chung outlined the Group's direction for 2022 and key future business targets. The address took place in the 'Live Station' within the Group's 'HMG Park' metaverse platform, with Group employees from around the globe in virtual attendance.



Chung said the Group will continue to make progress towards becoming global top-tier eco-friendly brands by working towards carbon neutrality with a focus on electrification. It will enhance its technological capabilities and create new synergies in sectors beyond automotive by acquiring proprietary technologies, such as AI.



The Group will foster a corporate culture in which capabilities of each employee are part of the Group's great transformation and will actively pursue environmental, social and governance (ESG) management for sustainable growth, Chung noted.



He added that the Group plans to introduce an array of smart solutions for industries that are core to its future strategy in 2022, such as autonomous driving, robotics and urban air mobility (UAM). To further democratize eco-friendly vehicles, the Group will work with global partners to establish charging networks around the world.



The Group will also continue to actively pursue the transition to electrification through its activities in R&D, production, sales and customer service.







