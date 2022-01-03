

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's manufacturing expansion eased in December, yet remained robust, survey data from Swedbank and the logistics association SILF showed on Monday.



The purchasing managers' index for the manufacturing sector fell to 62.1 in December from a revised 63.1 in November. A PMI reading above 50 suggests growth in the manufacturing sector.



'Although the growth rate in the industry has slowed in recent months, it is still a robust and resilient industrial economy that is emerging despite supply disruptions and increased uncertainty about the spread of Omicron and its effects on the economy,' Swedbank analyst Jorgen Kennemar said.



Among the sub-indices, order intake, inventories and delivery time declined in December.



Suppliers' raw materials and intermediate goods prices declined for the second straight month.







